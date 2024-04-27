Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 384,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
Top KingWin Company Profile
