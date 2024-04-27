Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

TCJH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 384,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Top KingWin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.