Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Citigroup worth $201,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 16,364,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,990,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

