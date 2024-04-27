SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of SVRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.