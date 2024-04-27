BNB One Day Volume Tops $777.05 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. BNB has a market cap of $87.77 billion and $777.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $594.66 or 0.00938853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,588,051 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
