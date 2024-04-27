BNB One Day Volume Tops $777.05 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. BNB has a market cap of $87.77 billion and $777.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $594.66 or 0.00938853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,588,051 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,588,102.44839674. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

