IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CSML stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.