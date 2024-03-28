McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 9.0% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $45,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 564,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

