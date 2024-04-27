Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 40.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after purchasing an additional 141,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cintas by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $666.23. The company had a trading volume of 274,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $440.01 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

