HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. HI has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $202,103.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.49 or 1.00023691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051105 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $175,236.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

