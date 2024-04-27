dForce USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,971.88 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $10,971.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00132399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,107,457 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98287889 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $15,779.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

