Kujira (KUJI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $204.08 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $204.08 million and approximately $373,440.39 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.88310747 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $811,834.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

