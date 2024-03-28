Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Down 11.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 81,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 213,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.86 million, a PE ratio of -336.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.48.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

