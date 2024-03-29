Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 188 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

