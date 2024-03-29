MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

