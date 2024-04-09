ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,092.35 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $1,092.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

