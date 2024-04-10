BCK Partners Inc. Has $45.70 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $477.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,179. The firm has a market cap of $381.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

