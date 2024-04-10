CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001502 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,075.76 or 0.99961637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00131170 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07753301 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,801,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

