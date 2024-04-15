Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$76.55 and last traded at C$76.08. Approximately 1,762,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,371,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.4592199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

