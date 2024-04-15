Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.23. 379,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

