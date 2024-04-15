ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.47. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

