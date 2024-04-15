Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

