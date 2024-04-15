Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.
Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.