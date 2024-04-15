Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Enagas Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

