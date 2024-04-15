Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Jason Adair Sells 1,189 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $17,335.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17.

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. 610,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,095,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

