LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 159,900 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company's stock.

Shares of LM Funding America stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

