OMG Network Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $85.95 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

