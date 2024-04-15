Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 407,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 436,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £812,430.00, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79.

About Pennpetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.