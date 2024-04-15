Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $6.46

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00010317 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.05 billion and approximately $560.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.49 or 0.99922575 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,296,726 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,267,441.907032 with 3,470,827,372.8504558 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.0681274 USD and is up 15.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $625,667,469.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

