Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BVN opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

