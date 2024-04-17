Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $32,991.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00084902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013060 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

