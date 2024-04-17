Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,023,555 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

