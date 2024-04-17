John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.40

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.40 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 138.70 ($1.73). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,243,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £979.67 million, a P/E ratio of -950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.28.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 278,178 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £358,849.62 ($446,719.31). Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

