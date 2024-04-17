Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Down 11.1%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 33,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 31,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

