Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 595,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 504,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market cap of C$85.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

