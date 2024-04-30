Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 68642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.73.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.