Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other Consolidated Lithium Metals news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Company insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

