Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 8,566 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 564,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,057,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220,674. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

