Firestone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,168,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

