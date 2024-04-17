Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading Down 1.4%

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.86 ($0.12). 15,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 15,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.81.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

