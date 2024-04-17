Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 360.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,664 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 548,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,696. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.