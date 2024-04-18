Analyzing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.14 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.71 Generation Income Properties $7.63 million 2.70 -$5.72 million ($2.42) -1.57

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Income Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98% Generation Income Properties -74.91% -79.71% -6.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

