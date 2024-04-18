Head-To-Head Analysis: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, suggesting that its share price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.60 $1.18 billion $1.94 9.40 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 28.19% 22.43% 13.62% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

