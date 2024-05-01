Greylock 15 GP LLC Invests $61.60 Million in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,096,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,000. Aurora Innovation makes up about 69.6% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 5,470,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,870. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

