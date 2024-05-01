Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,903. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.63.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

