Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.