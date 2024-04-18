Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.51

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and traded as high as C$10.77. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 40,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market cap of C$290.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

