Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $62.71 million and $1.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,165.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.00 or 0.00753688 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00104250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17144921 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,327,870.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

