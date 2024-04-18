Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $3.06 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $67.26 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00004997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,507,889 coins and its circulating supply is 22,004,812 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

