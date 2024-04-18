Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,041. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

