Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) COO Adrian Haigh Sells 22,222 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $220,220.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

FENC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,783. The company has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

