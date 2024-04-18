WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.69. 196,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 146,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,989,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,155,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Fox Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 224,413 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

