Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. 1,300,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,425. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

